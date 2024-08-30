Banpu Public Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BNPJY)

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Banpu Public Price Performance

BNPJY remained flat at $1.97 during trading on Friday. Banpu Public has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

About Banpu Public

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.

