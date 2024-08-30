Banpu Public Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BNPJY)

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Banpu Public Price Performance
BNPJY remained flat at $1.97 during trading on Friday. Banpu Public has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.
About Banpu Public
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banpu Public
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Banpu Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banpu Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.