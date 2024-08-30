Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Down 9%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 8,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 20,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$18.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
