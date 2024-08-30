Barclays Begins Coverage on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $99.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.10.

TROW opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.89. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

