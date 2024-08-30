Barclays Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $327.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $274.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.17. 314,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,902. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.