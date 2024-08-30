Barclays Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $261.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $263.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

LULU stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.04. 4,392,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

