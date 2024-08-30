Barclays Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $335.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $328.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.09.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock traded down $9.81 on Friday, reaching $357.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.