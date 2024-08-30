Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) CEO Craig Douglas Hopkins Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Douglas Hopkins purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $11,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

BRN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.