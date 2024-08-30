Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) CEO Craig Douglas Hopkins Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Douglas Hopkins purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $11,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Barnwell Industries Trading Down 0.8 %
BRN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
