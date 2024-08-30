Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Trading Down 1.2%

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 509.40 ($6.72) and last traded at GBX 509.40 ($6.72). Approximately 4,949,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,204,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515.60 ($6.80).
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 550 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 540.40 ($7.13).
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.37), for a total value of £569.94 ($751.60). 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
