Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

BHC opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,881,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 1,252,834 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.