Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $271,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,411.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,002,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 590,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BDX traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,639. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.