Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,383,370 shares of company stock worth $208,083,276 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

