Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYND

Beyond Meat Stock Up 4.3 %

Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.26. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.