Bfsg LLC Trims Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 336,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

