Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $331.11 and last traded at $328.33. 89,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 224,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.20.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.