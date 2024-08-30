Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biomerica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 72.1% during the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.