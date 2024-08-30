Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,147.09 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $58,088.85 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,147.09 billion and approximately $2.26 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.06 or 0.00545818 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00036119 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071849 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,747,156 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.