Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $59,261.79 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,170.26 billion and approximately $32.44 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $59,261.79 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.67 or 0.00549537 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00037225 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00072587 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,747,331 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.