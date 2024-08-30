Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the July 31st total of 261,700 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

In related news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 27,399 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $51,784.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 27,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $51,784.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,551 shares of company stock worth $191,711 in the last three months. 20.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.35.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

