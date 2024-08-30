Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Up 146.8% in August

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 146.8% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTMWW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.27.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

