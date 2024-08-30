Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$9.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$5.94 and a 52-week high of C$10.20.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4201331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$784,000.00. In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$784,000.00. Also, Director Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total transaction of C$41,246.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,170 over the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

