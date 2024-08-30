Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.00

Shares of Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.29), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.29).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.59.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
