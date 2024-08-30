BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EGF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 3,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.