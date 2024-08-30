BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 54,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 218,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 77,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,365. The firm has a market cap of $785.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a current ratio of 44.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.