BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Acquired by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,774,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,728,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 240,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,538,000.

NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. 627,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

