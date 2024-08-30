Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SQ traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $66.08. 5,842,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,244. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,027,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

