Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 1%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.60 and last traded at $65.75. 1,154,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,587,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 25.6% during the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Block by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 7.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

