Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.61. 109,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 562,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLBD

Blue Bird Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.