Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the July 31st total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Blue Star Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 119,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $36.89.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a negative return on equity of 344.42%.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.