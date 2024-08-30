BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Zhi-Qiang Zhang Buys 8,000 Shares

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) insider Zhi-Qiang Zhang acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$21.00 ($14.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,000.00 ($113,513.51).

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.