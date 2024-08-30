BMO Capital Markets Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$106.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.67.

Shares of TSE EQB traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$94.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,833. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.43. EQB has a one year low of C$66.41 and a one year high of C$98.88.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.4413146 EPS for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

