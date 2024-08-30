BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,467 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.03. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $153.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,607 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,027 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

