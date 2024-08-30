BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,949 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after buying an additional 83,493 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $199,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,905,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $170,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. 5,430,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,664. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

