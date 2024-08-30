BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,054. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXR traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.00. 755,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $179.23.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

