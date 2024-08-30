BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $116.92 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,664 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $116,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.50. 1,741,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,293. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $228.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

