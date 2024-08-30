BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

