BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $234.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,453. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.42.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

