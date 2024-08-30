BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,894 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. 1,584,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,656. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

