BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock worth $125,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in BlackRock by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in BlackRock by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $902.30. The stock had a trading volume of 478,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,117. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $903.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $807.82.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.