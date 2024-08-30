BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 42,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

