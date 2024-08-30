BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock remained flat at $6.32 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,205. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

