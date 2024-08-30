Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $135.66. 335,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,385. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

