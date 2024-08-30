Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,708 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. 270,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.