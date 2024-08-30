Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.68

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.68 and last traded at $75.22, with a volume of 41545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.
Boston Properties Trading Up 1.3 %
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,348,000 after acquiring an additional 542,610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,503,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,567,000 after acquiring an additional 371,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
