BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Down 51.5% in August

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the July 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,739,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. BranchOut Food has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.36.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 100.10% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at BranchOut Food

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BranchOut Food

In other BranchOut Food news, Director Byron Riche Jones purchased 41,755 shares of BranchOut Food stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $41,337.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,375.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned about 2.23% of BranchOut Food as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

