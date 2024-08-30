Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.00

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 77139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.40).

Brand Architekts Group Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.94 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.07.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

