BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 175.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,544 shares of company stock worth $807,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

BBIO traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,035,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,382. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

