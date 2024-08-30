Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of BHFAL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 91,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,520. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

