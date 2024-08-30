Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $117.20

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Itron Stock Up 1.3 %

Itron stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. Itron has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock worth $584,721. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Itron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Itron by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Itron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

(Get Free Report

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.