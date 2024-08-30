Brokerages Set Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

PGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Precigen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGEN

Precigen Price Performance

Insider Activity at Precigen

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.11 on Friday. Precigen has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $280.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez purchased 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 743,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 2,230,524 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.