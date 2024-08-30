Brokerages Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Target Price at $47.83

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.